KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has announced that Malaysia will not introduce new laws to limit the age of social media users. Instead, the government will focus on regulating platforms through licensing, which is set to take effect on January 1, 2025.

He explained that the emphasis will be on ensuring platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and WhatsApp strictly enforce their existing age restrictions.

“Malaysia does not plan to introduce new legislation to restrict the age of social media users, as some other countries have done. Starting January 1, 2025, the focus will be on licensing social media platforms.

“Platforms like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and WhatsApp already have their own age restrictions. For example, WhatsApp limits its use to individuals aged 16 and above. However, the priority will be ensuring these platforms effectively enforce age verification,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Lembah Pantai Peduli Ummah Tour programme here today.

He added that moving forward, the government aims to understand why children continue to use these platforms despite rules explicitly prohibiting it.

On November 28, Australia passed a law banning social media access for children under 16, following a heated national debate. This regulation, one of the strictest globally, requires tech giants like Meta’s Instagram and Facebook, as well as TikTok, to prevent minors from logging in or face fines of up to RM142 million.

A trial phase for enforcing the Australian law will begin in January, with the legislation coming into full effect within a year.

In relation to recent floods, Fahmi noted that the first wave had disrupted several telecommunications towers, though most have since been restored.

He further stated that the government would continue monitoring telecommunications infrastructure in preparation for the anticipated second wave of flooding, expected between December 8 and December 11.



