KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan has criticised an Umno Youth leader for urging Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to resign and suggesting that he takes over in the interim.

Kitingan, who is also a deputy chief minister, was responding to Umno Youth treasurer Naim Kurniawan Moktar, who on Thursday claimed Hajiji should step down to “pave the way for Kitingan, who possesses credibility, integrity, and a positive reputation,” according to Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

Dismissing the remarks, Kitingan said it was wrong for Naim to issue such statements based on unfounded allegations and speculation.

“No one has been charged or brought to court (over the alleged bribery scandal involving some assemblymen), unlike some Umno leaders,” he said, as quoted by FMT.

“It is certainly not fair to bring my name up and create confusion, division, and speculation among Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) members ... or perhaps that is the name of the game?”

Naim had earlier alleged a “crisis of integrity, reputation, and credibility” linked to Sabah Mineral Management, implicating Hajiji, several state ministers, and GLC chairmen in Sabah.

Yesterday, FMT reported that STAR expressed full support for Hajiji, with its deputy information chief Ardino Diris calling demands for the chief minister’s resignation politically motivated.

Ardino also accused Umno of being the “hidden hand” in state politics, asserting that Hajiji had proven himself as a strong and inclusive leader who brought stability to Sabah.

Meanwhile, Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, reportedly eyeing the chief minister’s post, insisted calls for Hajiji to resign were meant to facilitate a transparent investigation by the authorities.

However, Hajiji’s supporters pointed out that Bung himself took on the deputy chief minister’s role despite being embroiled in his own corruption case.

When asked if he would be willing to take over from Hajiji, Bung replied, “I will consider.”