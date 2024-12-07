KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecasted the onset of a second wave of floods within the next two weeks, starting tomorrow, with Pahang and Johor among the states expected to be affected this time.

Deputy Prime Minister and National Disaster Management Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, said in Sabah and Sarawak, however, floods are expected to occur from the end of this month until March next year.

“We hope that this second wave will not be as severe as the first. However, it is expected to impact Johor and Pahang more significantly. We are ready and have mobilised services, assets, personnel, and equipment,” he said.

“We expect the Social Welfare Department to coordinate efforts by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) nationwide,” he said at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today after sending off the volunteers of the Barisan Nasional (BN) post-flood relief mission to the east coast and northern region.

Ahmad Zahid noted that as of now, fewer than 10,000 evacuees remain in PPS, compared to 153,000 individuals from 45,000 families on Dec 1.

He highlighted that 222,000 flood victims have received aid to date, expressing gratitude for the outstanding cooperation of NGOs in supporting relief efforts, including post-flood clean-up operations.

Commenting on the flood relief mission, Ahmad Zahid, who also serves as BN chairman, emphasised that the initiative demonstrates the coalition’s unwavering commitment to serving the community, transcending disaster seasons or election cycles.

“Many people offer help before and during floods, but few extend their assistance after the floods. BN’s post-flood efforts show that our concern for the people is unwavering and not limited by seasons. We remain dedicated to serving everyone,” he said.

The post-flood volunteer team comprises 300 members from BN’s Youth, Wanita, and Puteri wings, as well as 100 Umno Siswa members, employing seven four-wheel drive vehicles, two vans, 15 lorries, and one trailer.

They will also be distributing 1,000 packs of essential supplies to flood victims. — Bernama

