KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said he did accept offers to join other political outfits as he was fundamentally loyal to the Malay nationalist party

In his Keluar Sekejap podcast, Khairy said he still saw himself as an Umno member despite his January 2023 sacking.

“Since I was expelled, I have not joined any party despite receiving offers. Almost all parties have made formal or indirect offers to me, and I have declined,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

“I was even given the opportunity to be a candidate during the state elections, but I refused, because in my heart, I still see myself as a member of Umno.

“I didn’t leave Umno; I was expelled, and to this day, I am still unsure why I was removed.”

Last week, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Khairy and others who were sacked or suspended from the party were welcome back in the fold so long as they can demonstrate their loyalty.

Zahid said Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was a clear example of this, adding that the former Pasir Salak MP continued to turn up for party events and campaigns despite being suspended.

In his podcast, Khairy said he did not consider Zahid’s remarks to mean the former now had a clear path to return to active politics.

“Instead, my return to Umno must come with a commitment from all involved... the current leaders and myself, with adherence to party discipline.

“However, my idealism is to see Umno change for the better, to be more relevant, fresh, and full of integrity. If I return just to be a yes-man, I don’t want that.

“If they can accept me as someone still loyal to the party but with my own idealism... not to challenge anyone, but because I have a dream for Umno to become better,” he said.

Khairy, former Tanjong Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar, and Isham Jalil were among those purged from Umno following the party’s internal election last year.

Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, former Umno information chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan, and several others were suspended for breaching party rules.

Khairy and Shahril went on to start Keluar Sekejap, which allowed them to remain in public attention, while Hishammuddin has largely retreated from active politics.