KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today said that he was pained to hear a former trusted Cabinet colleague turn against him in court.

On trial for multiple charges for the theft of billions of ringgit from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Najib told the High Court that he had in 2009 personally selected Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Mohamad Hanadzlah to fill a role of immense responsibility and trust as the finance minister II.

Najib said he had, as then Umno president, also appointed Husni to be Umno treasurer, reflecting his confidence in the latter’s capabilities and integrity.

“These decisions were not made lightly, they were based on the belief that he would faithfully serve the nation and the party with loyalty and honour.

“To now hear such accusations from someone I entrusted with these significant roles is deeply painful.

“It is difficult to reconcile these statements with the Datuk Seri Husni I once placed so much trust in,” Najib said while testifying in his own defence in the 1MDB trial.

Previously, Husni as the 20th prosecution witness said he had in 2009 raised concerns about 1MDB’s proposed joint venture with PetroSaudi International, but claimed Najib who was also the finance minister then, replied: “I don’t want you to get involved and interfere about 1MDB”.

In the witness stand today, Najib said it was “completely untrue” to say that he had told Husni not to “get involved” or interfere with 1MDB

“At no point did I issue such instructions.”

Among other things, Najib said several declassified government documents showed that Husni had attended Cabinet meetings discussing 1MDB without voicing any protest or objections.

Former finance minister II Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah is pictured at the Court Complex in Kuala Lumpur on August 6, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said Husni allegedly appeared to be angry when testifying in court in spite of Najib’s “kindness and trust” in him.

In answering why Husni might have been angry with him, Najib said: “I can only... not speculate, but I believe because I wanted to transfer him to another ministry, which is a normal thing to do amongst Cabinet members.

“Basically on rotational basis, and I think or believe he was pretty upset because he wanted to remain as second minister of finance,” he said.

He added that there were two possibilities then of transferring Husni to be the economy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department or as minister of housing and local government.

Najib agreed this was a standard practice to ensure ministers obtain experience at various ministries.

Najib confirmed that Husni came to see him with a resignation letter and expressed his unhappiness, but said he had always been “supportive” after picking the latter as minister.

Najib agreed that a failed request by Husni’s son might have also caused Husni to be unhappy with him.

“Well, when you are at the apex, you get blamed for everything, even though the system does not allow you to accede to everyone’s request,” he said.

Najib said Husni’s son was trying to push for a highway privatisation project but was unsuccessful.

He agreed that he was then blamed and that this was the price for being the number one person.

“Yeah, as I said, you always get blamed for everything.”

Continuing his testimony, Najib said that Husni’s son was involved in a highway privatisation project and had presented it to the National Economic Action Council, but was not awarded the project, possibly for not meeting the criteria.

Asked if he thought this was one of the reasons for Husni’s unhappiness with him, Najib said: “I suspect.”

Najib said he had never intended to oust Husni from government, and that he was very “disappointed” when Husni resigned as he wanted him to continue on in Cabinet and as Umno treasurer.