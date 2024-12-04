IPOH, Dec 3 — A total of 513 suicide cases were reported in Perak from 2019 to 2024, with mental health being a significant contributing factor, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Perak Human Resources, Health, and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said that, according to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), individuals suffering from depression are 20 times more likely to commit suicide.

“Mental health is a person’s emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It encompasses the way they think, feel, and act. It is a crucial element of an individual’s overall health and well-being,” he said.

Based on patient records, Sivanesan noted that the most common mental disorders recorded at health clinics in Perak are mood disorders such as depression, and neurotic disorders, including anxiety.

He added that 4,988 patients received follow-up treatment for mental health issues in 2023, and 4,729 patients in 2022, at health clinics throughout the state.

Sivanesan was responding to a question from Malim Nawar assemblyman Bavani Veraiah, who had asked for the statistics on patients receiving mental health check-ups in Perak from 2022 to 2023.

He also emphasised that the State Health Department is committed to increasing public awareness of mental health and running campaigns to reduce stigma.

“Mental health campaigns and advocacy are held continuously at various levels, with topics covering a wide range of health issues, including mental health,” he said.

Sivanesan further added that the Ministry of Health (MOH) is working to increase the number of counsellors at both the MOH and state levels.

“As of November 2024, there are 24 Psychology Officers serving in health facilities in Perak. A total of 14 officers — 12 Permanent Officers and 12 Contract For Service (CFS) Officers — are currently serving in health clinics that provide mental health screenings throughout the state,” he said.