KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3— The increase in maternity leave from 60 days to 98 days under the Labour Ordinance of Sabah (OBS) (Amendment) Bill 2024 will apply to all female employees in the state’s private sector, whether permanent or contract-based.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, when winding up the debate on the bill in the Dewan Negara yesterday, said the extension aligns with the International Labour Organisation’s Convention, which recommended a minimum of 14 weeks of maternity leave.

“The amendment also introduced a seven-day paternity leave provision (unrecorded leave) for married male employees, capped at five childbirths, thus ensuring private sector male employees enjoy benefits similar to those provided to civil servants.

“The ministry views this facility as essential to enable husbands to support their wives during childbirth, stabilise their emotional well-being, care for the newborn and handle other matters such as birth registration,” he said.

During the debate, Senator Datuk Judiet Fidilis @ Noraini Idris sought clarification on whether the extended maternity leave provision applies to all female employees in Sabah.

The Senate then passed the bill with a majority voice vote after being debated by four senators.

Also passed was the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease (Amendment) Bill 2024, aimed at bolstering the country’s preparedness against future infectious disease threats.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the amendments include a clause empowering health officers to use “force” to ensure compliance with their directives.

“The ‘force’ strictly refers to verbal instructions or orders. It does not involve physical actions such as hitting, coercing or detaining individuals and remains consistent with fundamental rights enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“Authorised officers are trained personnel who must act within enforcement guidelines to prevent power abuse. Therefore, I urge officers to adhere to these guidelines and not exceed their authority,” he said while winding up the debate on the bill.

The bill, which also empowers officers to order individuals infected with an infectious disease to undergo isolation or surveillance, was passed after debates by 15 senators, including Senator Dr Lingeshwaran R. Arunasalam.

The Dewan Negara sitting will resume today. — Bernama