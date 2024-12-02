GEORGE TOWN, Dec 2 — A total of 4,489 user accounts in Air Itam will experience a scheduled water supply disruption from 10 pm on Dec 5 until 10 am on Dec 6.

The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) said that the scheduled water supply disruption was due to the temporary halt in operations at the Air Itam Water Treatment Plant (WTP) for the replacement of the butterfly valve on the 450mm WTP pipeline along Jalan Zoo.

“The affected areas include Jalan Zoo-lorong 1,2,3 and 4, Penang Hill, Jalan Hill Railway, Jalan Kampung Pisang, Jalan Embun, Jalan Pisang Tanduk, Jalan Emas, Jalan Pisang Nangka, Jalan Hye Keat Estate, Jalan Empat, Lorong Empat, Jalan Lima, Jalan Kampung Melayu, Jalan Chor Sin Kheng and from Jalan Air Itam to Pasar Air Itam.

“Other affected areas are Jalan Mata Kucing, Jalan Batu Van Tan, Lorong Lima, Jalan Lintang, Jalan Air Itam, Jalan Balik Pulau, block 6a, 6b, 6c, 6d, 6e, 6f, 6g, 6h, Jalan Pokok Ceri, Jalan Kampung Pisang, Jalan Air Itam, Medan Kolam Air Panas, Jalan Batu Perempuan, Jalan Pasar Blok 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15, Jalan Sri Bendera, Kampung Teres and Flat Kampung Melayu,” according to a post on PBAPP’s Facebook today.

PBAPP advised affected users to store sufficient water for use during the scheduled water supply disruption and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

It added that updates on the supply disruption would be posted on PBAPP’s official Facebook page from time to time.— Bernama