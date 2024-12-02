PASIR GUDANG, Dec 2 — Police recently foiled a drug syndicate that repackaged illicit substances into diarrhoea medicine packets to avoid detection.

Investigators discovered the powdered substance, believed to be synthetic drugs, inside the medicine packets after arresting a couple in a park in Seri Alam on November 28.

Seri Alam police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the arrest led Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (NCID) operatives to raid a nearby two-storey terrace house on the same day.

The six-hour raid, which began at 10pm, exposed the syndicate’s ruse for distributing the drugs to the public.

“The rented house was also used as a drug storage conduit before repacking and distributing to customers,” he told reporters at the Seri Alam district police headquarters today.

During the raid, police seized 474 grammes of ketamine, 295 grammes of ecstasy pills, 397 grammes of ecstasy powder, and 215 grammes of Eramin 5 psychotropic pills, believed to have been sourced in Johor Baru.

Officers also seized a grey Perodua Myvi worth RM12,000 from the premises.

“The total value of the seizure is RM63,050, and investigators believe the drugs could supply upwards of 5,300 addicts,” Mohd Sohaimi said.

The arrested suspects, a couple aged 43 and 27, are in police custody and have been remanded until tomorrow for further investigation.

Both suspects, who are locals, tested positive for methamphetamine abuse during routine drug screening and have no prior criminal records.

“Police have initiated investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for trafficking in dangerous drugs,” he said, adding that efforts are underway to track the syndicate’s mastermind and other members still at large.

This case marks the first reported instance of narcotics being repackaged into diarrhoea medicine to evade detection.

Previously, police uncovered syndicates repackaging illicit drugs in Chinese herbal tea or three-in-one beverage packets.

These repackaged drugs, often ketamine or amphetamine-based, are typically found during raids on KTV karaoke outlets and nightclubs in major cities nationwide.