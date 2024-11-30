KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — A man was arrested yesterday for attempting to resell a stolen Rolex watch, which was stolen from a branded goods store in SS16, Subang Jaya, on Sunday.

Subang Jaya District Police Chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat confirmed to national daily Sinar Harian that the suspect was caught at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur after trying to sell the watch for RM25,000.

The 44-year-old suspect, who has two prior criminal records, was arrested at around 4:15pm yesterday.

Wan Azlan said that the case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft.

On November 24, the suspect had posed as a customer, arranging an appointment via text message with the store and inquiring about several items for sale.

He then claimed he needed to meet his employer who was downstairs before fleeing the store with the watch, a Rolex Datejust 36 Oystersteel and Yellow Gold worth RM64,000.