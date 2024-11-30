PASIR MAS, Nov 30 — A total of 27 General Operations Force (GOF) posts in Tumpat and Rantau Panjang and 10 police stations have been closed due to floods in the past several days.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said all GOF personnel had to seek shelter at several relief centres in Lubok Setol but noted that they would still continue monitoring the border and enforcing security controls.

“National border controls are still in good condition and we are using existing boats to patrol because when it rains, Sungai Golok will break its banks and cause the dividing line of the Malaysia-Thailand border disappear,” he told reporters in a special media conference at the disaster control operations centre at Repek police station here today.

Meanwhile, on the ban to cross the Malaysia-Thailand border using illegal ports that will take effect tomorrow, Mohd Yusoff said they will still enforce it as how it was determined even though the state has been hit by floods.

He did note that all the illegal ports have ‘disappeared’ as flooded Sungai Golok had submerged them for now.

Mohd Yusoff also shared that the Pasir Mas district police headquarters received 107 prank calls about floods on Friday.

“When we get a call, the authorities will mobilise and conduct rescue efforts and when we send personnel to the reported home, there are no individuals or houses in the area mentioned in the call.

“It isn’t easy for us to get to the location to provide aid and it takes a long time,” he said, describing such actions as irresponsible and a waste of time for those on duty. — Bernama