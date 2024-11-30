KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines, has taken delivery of its first Airbus A330-900 (A330neo), marking a significant milestone in its fleet modernisation strategy.

The aircraft, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 4.52pm yesterday, following a 13-hour journey from the Airbus Delivery Centre in Toulouse, France.

Malaysia Airlines’ new Airbus A330neo touches down at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) November 29, 2024. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Aviation Group Berhad

The A330neo, registered as 9M-MNG, was flown by an experienced crew comprising Captain Khairul Syukri Khalid, Captain Azim Sham Che Din, Captain Zainuddin Hussein, and Captain Najwan Reshan Nahdan Rengganathan.

Its arrival was celebrated with an escort by a Royal Malaysian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKM fighter jet, a dramatic flypast, and a traditional water cannon salute.

Malaysia Airlines’ new Airbus A330neo is greeted by a traditional water cannon salute upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) November 29, 2024. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Aviation Group Berhad

Configured with 297 seats, the A330neo features 28 Business Class suites and 269 Economy Class seats, including 24 with extra legroom.

Passengers will benefit from larger overhead storage, improved air quality, cutting-edge in-flight entertainment, and high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity.

The crew who flew Malaysia Airlines’ new Airbus A330neo from the Airbus Delivery Centre in Toulouse, France to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) are seen from the cockpit. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Aviation Group Berhad

As the first of 20 A330neo aircraft to be leased from Avolon, 9M-MNG will serve long-haul routes across Asia, Australasia, and select Middle Eastern destinations.

MAG joins over 20 global operators of the fuel-efficient A330neo, with more than 140 units delivered worldwide.