KOTA BARU, Nov 28 –– A total of 17 more power sub-stations have been shut down as at 8am today due to the worsening flood situation in Kelantan.

TNB Careline said in a Facebook post that the sub-stations were in Kota Baru, Pasir Puteh, Tanah Merah, Machang, Pasir Mas, Bachok dan Kuala Krai.

“The affected areas in Kota Baru are G-Orange, Sekolah Kebangsaan Kadok, Taman Sri Kulim, Pusat Usahawan Melor, Taman Jaza, and Perumahan Hutan Pasir.

“In Pasir Puteh, the areas are DPS 9-12, BELB Sungai Gali, Kilang Bata Tasek Pauh, and Yik Tualang Tinggi; Tanah Merah (Manal 1 and 3, Manal Baru, and Kilang Kayu Manal); while in Machang (Kampung Tandak, Machang Indah, Limau Hantu, Taman Sri Kelaweh, Taman Setia Kasih, LPT Tok Coba, Wakaf Indah, Kampung Buchit and Belukar Panjang,” it said.

In Pasir Mas, the affected areas are Prima Lubok Jong 1-3, Taman Desa Wirajaya 1-3, Kusar, Danau and Serendah; Wakaf Aik in Bachok and Taman Warisan in Kuala Krai.

It said that if the flood situation worsens and poses further risks, electricity supply will be cut off at the affected sub-stations to ensure user safety.

TNB advised the public to remain vigilant during heavy rains and high flood-risk situations, and to avoid electrical installations submerged in floodwaters due to the risk of electrical leakage. –– Bernama