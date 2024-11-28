GEORGE TOWN, Nov 28 — Putrajaya has approved six out of 93 infrastructure projects for federal funding that the Penang government had applied under the fifth rolling plan 2025 of the 12th Malaysian Plan.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow told the state legislative assembly today that the state government applied for federal funding for RM17.67 billion worth of projects involving an allocation of RM2.8 billion for 2025.

“Based on a letter from the Economy Ministry on October 18, six of the projects involving RM199.14 million has been approved with RM1.95 million to be allocated in 2025,” he said in his winding-up speech.

The six approved projects include the redevelopment of Dewan Seri Pinang and the TYT Gallery at a cost of RM52 million.

Another RM61.2 million was approved for the construction of an outfall and structure to prevent beach erosion at Batu Ferringhi and Tanjung Bungah.

Two projects involved the construction of a flyover at Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah at a cost of RM75 million and the construction of a field at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Batu in Teluk Kumbar at a cost of RM1.5 million.

The remaining two projects are the replacement of chiller at Kepala Batas Hospital and a water tank system upgrade and other related works at Balik Pulau Hospital.

“Aside from that, there is also one project approved under the fourth rolling plan of RMK12 to build a Klinik Kesihatan in Bayan Lepas at a cost of RM72.6 million,” Chow said.