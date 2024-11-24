KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Kuala Lumpur traffic police has yesterday confirmed a fatal accident in front of The Sphere in Bangsar South here, the latest in a spate of accidents involving lorries in the country.

According to the KL police’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, a 32-year-old Malay man died yesterday after being hit by a transporter lorry suddenly reversing from a construction site.

In a brief statement, the police said the lorry driver, also a 32-year-old Malay man, was at a construction site refilling brake fluid for the vehicle before it suddenly reversed on its own.

another incident involving heavy vehicle



this time it rollover a motorcyclist in bangsar south #lifematters pic.twitter.com/QOvjub62m1 — shahrim (@shahrimtamrin) November 23, 2024

It then crashed through the safety gate onto the main road, causing a Modenas Kriss motorcycle to lose control while trying to avoid the reversing lorry.

The rider fell and was dragged under the rear right tyre of the lorry, resulting in his death.

The lorry also hit a Honda Jazz car. Its driver, a Chinese man who was passing through the main road at the time, sustained a forehead injury.

This incident happened at around 8.34 am yesterday on Jalan Kerinchi, heading from Jalan Pantai Dalam towards Jalan Pantai Baru, in front of The Sphere Bangsar South.

Police said the lorry driver was detained on the same day for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.