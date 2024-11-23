KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has reportedly warned officers who are neglecting their duties, such as playing golf while on the clock.

Razarudin said yesterday the police’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) will deploy drones to investigate and monitor such errant officers.

“JIPS investigations must also be conducted without waiting for instructions from any party. Proactive measures are needed to ensure their level of integrity and governance is maintained,” he was quoted saying by Utusan Malaysia at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here.

“Currently, JIPS is using drones to investigate officers and personnel involved in misconduct, such as leaving the office to play golf. We will take action,” he said.

Razarudin added that JIPS officers at the federal, state, and district levels had also been instructed to act against officers found engaging in frivolous activities or spending beyond their means.

He said JIPS will also address supervisors who fail to manage their subordinates effectively.

“There is no point in having supervisors who fail to supervise. They should not be placed in such positions,” he reportedly said.

“Additionally, JIPS will also review asset declarations to ensure that officers and personnel own assets within their financial capacity.

“If not, we will take action, including relocating them or ordering them to sell assets they cannot afford,” he added.