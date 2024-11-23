KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 – During its term as Asean chair next year, Malaysia plans to establish a platform for more open and progressive defence dialogue with its strategic partners.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said this is part of Asean’s strategy to address the increasingly complex challenges in the geopolitical and defence scenario.

The progress of military cooperation among Asean members leads to the promotion of mutual trust, understanding, and confidence-building.

Mohamed Khaled said this in Vientiane, Laos, while he was attending the 18th Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the 11th ADMM-Plus.

“Under the theme ‘Asean Unity for Security and Prosperity,’ Malaysia is committed to effectively fulfilling its responsibilities as Asean Chair, prioritising the preservation of regional stability and security for the benefit of all member states,” said Mohamad Khaled.

At the recently-concluded 18th ADMM in Vientiane, Laos. — Picture by Ministry of Defence

At the ADMM, Malaysia presented a proposal to streamline Asean’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mechanisms, aiming to enhance the region’s collective response to crises and disasters for the benefit of all member states.

The theme of the meeting was a fitting one as Mohamed Khaled emphasised Malaysia’s commitment to ensuring all member nations enjoy regional stability and security.

“We resolve to build on the achievements that have elevated Asean, delivering lasting benefits to member countries and promoting regional well-being,” he said in a statement.

At the ADMM, the importance of multilateralism in reaffirming Asean unity was also reiterated.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin at the 11th ADMM+ in Vientiane, Laos. — Picture by Ministry of Defence

At the same time, the ministers in attendance recognised the multi-faceted impact of climate change, such as extreme weather phenomena and climate-related disasters, which are occurring more frequently.

UN Sustainable Development Goal 13, which calls for urgent action to combat climate change and its impact, was also underscored during the meeting.

Perhaps the most relevant decision was the establishment agreement of the Asean Coordinating Centre for Transboundary Haze Pollution Control (ACCTHPC), which will allow for the faster implementation of the Asean Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution in the region.

Laos officially handed over the chairmanship of the ADMM and ADMM-Plus to Malaysia at the end of the meeting, witnessed by the chief delegates from all participating countries.

“2025 will be a milestone year for Malaysia. Not only will we chair Asean, but it will also mark the 10th anniversary of the Asean Community’s establishment, and we will launch the Asean Community Vision 2045.”

Malaysia previously chaired Asean in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.