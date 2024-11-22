KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has urged all parties to exercise caution when delivering speeches, particularly on matters concerning the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement uploaded on Facebook, Mohd Na’im said any remarks that could spark controversy on this issue must be avoided.

He noted that his office was aware of allegations against an individual accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad during a lecture at a recent convention and the subsequent police investigation into the matter.

"We call on everyone to remain calm and allow the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to handle this matter entirely. At the same time, the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) is also conducting investigations under the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997 (Act 559),” he said.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police had launched an investigation into allegations that a lecturer had insulted Prophet Muhammad following a police report on the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama