KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Issues regarding the new education syllabus and the latest status of the next-generation identification card are among the highlights of today’s Dewan Rakyat session.

According to the Order Paper on the official website of the Malaysian Parliament, Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) will pose a question to the Minister of Education about the new syllabus set to be implemented by 2027 and the ministry’s plans to enhance student performance in literacy and numeracy.

Manndzri Nasib (BN-Tenggara) will question the Minister of Home Affairs on the latest status of the next-generation identification card to replace the current one as a measure to combat identity fraud.

In the same session, Chiew Choon Man (PH-Miri) will ask the Minister of Finance whether the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) could strengthen the i-Lindung programme through subsidies and negotiations with insurance companies to provide medical coverage up to the age of 99 at affordable rates.

After the oral question-and-answer session, the Dewan Rakyat will continue with debates and committee-stage wrap-ups on the Supply Bill 2025 by the respective ministers.

This Dewan Rakyat session spans 35 days, from Oct 14 to Dec 12. — Bernama