KUCHING, Nov 20 — Sarawak has spent RM3.16 billion so far this year under the Fourth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said this spending amounted to 54 per cent of the total allocation of RM5.8 billion for the implementation of 1,124 projects in Sarawak.

“In terms of physical progress, 249 projects have been completed, while the remaining projects are at various stages of implementation,” he said during his winding-up speech at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly today.

Meanwhile, commenting on the performance of state-funded projects, Uggah said Sarawak, with its vast geographical landscape, requires substantial investments, particularly for funding its public infrastructure and utilities to ensure it achieves balanced development across urban and rural areas.

He said that during the 12MP’s Mid-Term Review, the ceiling was increased to RM38 billion to fund 1,412 projects.

Uggah said the increased ceiling allows for the implementation of many more strategic development projects aimed at addressing critical infrastructure gaps and accelerating economic growth throughout Sarawak.

“Of these 1,412 projects, 1,006 or 71 per cent are physical projects, while the remaining 406 or 29 per cent are non-physical projects. The non-physical projects include grants, contributions, investments, activities, and events.

“To date, 250 physical projects have been completed. The remaining 756 projects are at various stages of implementation. Cumulatively, RM23 billion of the total of Sarawak’s 12th Malaysia Plan’s ceiling has been spent,” he added. — Bernama