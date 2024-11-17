RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva here Sunday.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, will also meet with representatives from the Malaysian and Brazilian semiconductor industries and participate in a roundtable session with Brazil’s captains of industry on the second day of his visit here.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the first oil celebration of Malaysia’s Yinson Holdings Bhd’s floating, production storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit, Maria Quitéria, which achieved its first oil production on Oct 15, 2024.

This milestone marked the commencement of the project’s firm charter, under which contracted day rates will be paid to the group’s unit, Yinson Production, for a period of 22.5 years until 2047.

FPSO Maria Quitéria is the second asset delivered by Yinson Production for its client, Petrobras, following the delivery of FPSO Anna Nery in May 2023. FPSO Maria Quitéria has a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and a storage capacity of one million barrels.

The day will end with the Prime Minister having dinner with Malaysian diaspora and friends of Malaysia.

Anwar arrived in this vibrant coastal city on Saturday after attending the APEC Economic Leaders Week (AELW) in Lima, Peru for his first official visit to Brazil and as a guest country for G20.

Malaysia, along with 16 other countries, including Chile, Qatar, Egypt, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam are guest countries for the G20 Summit. Anwar’s visit was made at the invitation of Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz.

The Malaysian delegation also includes Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii, Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, and other senior Malaysian government officials.

In 2023, Brazil, the largest country ini South America, was Malaysia’s 20th largest trading partner, 29th largest export destination, and 17th largest import source.

Among Latin American and Caribbean countries, Brazil is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner, second-largest export destination, and largest import source. — Bernama