PUTRAJAYA, Nov 16 — A flood early warning system via short messaging service (SMS) has been introduced to alert residents in flood-prone areas to take precautionary measures ahead of time.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) said in a statement today that the system was created in collaboration with several government agencies and telecommunications companies, including CelcomDigi, Maxis, and UMobile.

The government agencies that cooperated in (developing) the system are the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia), and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“Telecommunications companies will receive early notifications from the National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC), Nadma’s 24-hour monitoring and disaster coordination hub.

“The SMS and flash broadcasts will be targeted to residents in areas at risk of flooding once NDCC receives flood alerts from JPS,” the statement read.

Nadma also said that all involved telecommunications companies have agreed to fully cover the SMS broadcasting costs as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“Starting this year, flood alerts will be issued year-round, not limited to the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season alone,” the statement read.

In the same statement, Nadma Director General Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus stressed that one critical aspect of flood preparedness is communication.

“These telecommunications companies will assist in disseminating flood warnings and advice free of charge. This service is crucial for raising awareness among affected communities to enable prompt preparedness,” he said.

MTL, or the monsoon season in Malaysia, started on November 5 and continues until March 2025. Five to seven episodes of heavy rainfall are expected to occur in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah. — Bernama