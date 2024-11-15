KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Several areas in the capital city have been reported to be flooded following heavy rain this afternoon.

In a brief statement on Facebook (FB) today, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said the affected areas include Jalan Pudu and Jalan Sultan (Petaling Street).

“Heavy rain has fallen around the capital, and DBKL personnel are monitoring the current situation.

“The water levels in the main rivers as of 2.45pm are still within normal and controlled levels. Road users are advised to be cautious and stay alert,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) when contacted stated that they have not received any calls regarding flash floods.