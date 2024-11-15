KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — City Hall (DBKL) has denied claims of selective enforcement against parking infringement, after a viral video alleged it would not clamp high-end or luxury cars in Bangsar.

Responding to the video on Nov 11 from the Jalan Telawi area in Bangsar, DBKL said its enforcers did not give “special consideration” to any groups.

“That day, 13 vehicles, including a Perodua Bezza, were clamped. For transparency, the clamping of the Bezza occurred at 1:09 pm, with its release at 1:30 pm near Q Bistro on Jalan Telawi 4.

“Some may wonder why other vehicles were spared’ in the video. According to DBKL’s SOP, vehicles with a driver inside are not clamped, and the driver is instead asked to move the car,” it said in a statement

DBKL then added that it was committed for fair and consistent enforcement, without any alleged “double standard”.