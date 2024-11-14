KUCHING, Nov 14 — Netizens must be responsible and refrain from using race to criticise others, said Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The state Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development said doing so would be detrimental to preserving unity and harmony in Malaysia.

“Making such statements amounts to an insult and is not good for harmony in Malaysia.

“Although we have freedom of speech and expression as stipulated in the Constitution, but as responsible citizens, we must all strive to ensure that everything goes well and the people live in peace and harmony,” he told reporters when met at the State Legislative Assembly Complex today.

He was commenting on the racial slurs used online against Perak FC player Tommy Mawat Bada, who is from the Dayak community.

“When we say things criticising about people with this Chinese, this Dayak, or this Malay, this will arouse an uneasy feeling among the race concerned,” stressed Abdul Karim.

On Tuesday, Tommy had hit back at those who criticised him using racial slurs on social media following an on-pitch altercation between him and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player Arif Aiman Hanapi on Sunday.

“Everyone has the freedom to speak up. You’re free to express anger, give feedback, or even criticise — no problem. We’re all just human beings, sharing the same Earth,” the 29-year-old footballer said in an Instagram post.

“However, even if you’re upset, avoid mentioning anything about family or race (Dayak). Yes, I was born as a Dayak in my blood. I’m still proud of it until today.

“So, brothers and sisters, please don’t bring up racial issues. (You will regret it later). Do not Dayak, Dayak me. What if other Dayakians saw and read your comments? Can you handle them?”

The Belaga-born player ended the post by calling on his detractors not to be clowns or racists.

“God bless you and thank you. Do not spread hate among football.”

During the match, referee Razlan Joffri Ali yellow-carded both players, but some including JDT owner and Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said both players should have been sent off.

The Football Association of Malaysia has said it takes the incident seriously and would meet to discuss further action against the players. — The Borneo Post