KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — A 57-year-old man was arrested by Battalion 8 of the General Operations Force (PGA) Pengkalan Chepa on Sunday for allegedly smuggling ornamental orchids valued at nearly RM1 million in Tumpat, Kelantan.

According to Sinar Harian, the suspect was detained at around 6:30pm when officers, conducting the Op Taring Wawasan operation, intercepted a Toyota Avanza multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) being driven suspiciously along Jalan Kasban in Kampung Simpangan

Southeast Brigade PGA Commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid told the national daily that checks on the vehicle uncovered over 280 ornamental orchids, believed to be smuggled from Thailand, without valid documentation.

“The suspect is thought to have been acting as a courier to distribute the orchids in the local market,” he was quoted as saying today, adding that the estimated value of the seizure is RM980,000.

The case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Plant Quarantine Act 1976 (Act 167).

Both the suspect and seized goods have been handed over to the Pengkalan Kubor Police Station for further action.