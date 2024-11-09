KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The government will ensure fair competition between Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) and U Mobile Sdn Bhd, Malaysia’s two 5G network providers.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this measure is intended to prevent either provider from gaining excessive market dominance, according to a New Straits Times report.

“This is a normal procedure, and we must not confuse the selection conditions with the conditions that will be imposed for the spectrum,” he told reporters after launching the 2024 National Couriers Day in Cyberjaya today.

“These are two different matters, and all telecommunications companies understand this.”

Fahmi explained that specific conditions were attached to the tender for the second 5G network provider.

He added that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) may impose additional conditions before granting U Mobile the spectrum needed to roll out the second 5G network.

It was previously reported that U Mobile would be allowed to collaborate with other mobile network operators (MNOs) in implementing the second 5G network, pending MCMC’s approval.

Fahmi stated that if U Mobile partners with other MNOs, MCMC will need to impose conditions to prevent an imbalance.

In a similar case, MCMC required the return of some spectrum following the merger of Celcom and Digi to support fair competition.

Additionally, Fahmi recently highlighted that MCMC’s decision for U Mobile’s selection was based on technical and financial assessments, with no public funds involved, distinguishing the arrangement from traditional contracts.

U Mobile was selected to implement the second 5G network in Malaysia on November 1 this year.