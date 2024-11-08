IPOH, Nov 8 — The police have urged parents of those who sent their children to Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) Sdn Bhd welfare homes to check if they are unsure about their whereabouts.

The Star quoted Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Comm Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain saying the parents can also check with the police, as those rescued were placed under the care of the Social Welfare Department.

“If you are separated from your child, you can inquire — there is no restriction,” he was quoted saying at he ceremony for handing over the duties of the Perak police chief here.

Mohd Shuhaily also conceded that it is within the rights of the parents to consider legal action against the CID, but the police have followed the necessary procedures in rescuing the children.

“If anyone wishes to pursue legal action, that is their right. The Welfare Department is following its procedure to protect the welfare of the children,” he reportedly said.

“The department has procedures to make sure these children are placed with suitable, capable people who are not only connected by family ties but are also able to care for the children properly,” he said.

Currently, a total of 560 children — 283 boys and 277 girls — are housed in shelters after JKM secured a temporary custody order from the court for two months, under Section 25(2)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Since Op Global Phase 1 began, in early September, a total of 415 individuals, including top management from GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd, have been arrested, and 625 victims aged between two months and 28 years have been rescued by the police.

Previously in October, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said 55 children rescued under Op Global had been returned to their qualified guardians.



