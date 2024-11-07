SEREMBAN, Nov 7 (Bernama) -- A seven-month-old baby boy died while under the care of his babysitter at the KLIA Quarters residential area here yesterday.

Nilai district police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim confirmed that authorities were alerted to the incident by the KLIA Quarters Health Clinic at around 12.45 pm, after the babysitter brought the baby to the clinic.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that, at 7.30 am, the babysitter placed the baby in a cradle after he was dropped off by his parents.

“Later, when the babysitter attempted to give the baby a bath, she discovered him unconscious. An initial examination showed no signs of injury on the baby’s body,” he said in a statement, today.

He added that post-mortem results from the Rembau Hospital Forensic Department confirmed that there were no visible internal or external injuries. The cause of death was ‘undetermined’, and the case has been classified as sudden death.

In a separate incident, Abdul Malik said that police received a report about a 15-year-old male student, who was found drowned at the Sungai Mahang waterfall in Nilai, at 5 pm yesterday.

The victim, a student from a school in Selangor, had visited the waterfall for a picnic with four friends.

A preliminary physical examination revealed traces of blood coming from the victim’s nose, but no signs of external wounds or bruises that would suggest criminal elements.

The post-mortem results showed no evidence of internal or external injuries, and the cause of death was classified as ‘undetermined.’ As such, the case has been categorised as a sudden death.

Abdul Malik also urged the public to refrain from making any speculative statements, which could potentially interfere with the police investigation. — Bernama