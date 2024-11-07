KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Pahang royalty member Tengku Eddie Akasya Tengku Abd Rahman, 20, pleaded not guilty to charges of injuring an individual last June in the Kuantan Magistrate's Court today.

According to national news agency Bernama, he claimed trial along with four others: Nik Norhisham Affendi Nik Mohd Zani, 39, Mohd Fouzi Md Nur, 44, Mohd Taufik Daud, 32, and Khairul Azhar Rosli, 38.

All five were jointly charged with intentionally causing injury to the victim’s right thigh using a knife.

They allegedly committed the offence at a horse stable lot on Jalan Teluk Sisek, Kuantan, on June 6 at approximately 12:20am.

The charge was made under Section 324 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 10 years in prison, a fine, caning, or any combination of two of these punishments upon conviction.

Magistrate Raja Norshuzianna Shakila Raja Mamat set bail at RM7,000 for each accused with one surety and allowed all additional conditions proposed by the prosecution.

The case is scheduled for mention on December 11.