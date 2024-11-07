KULAI, Nov 7 — The joint agreement on the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) is expected to be signed on Dec 9, 2024, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said that the agreement is projected to be inked during the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM) retreat, scheduled to take place on December 8 and 9.

“I have been informed that the ceremony will be held in Putrajaya during the JMCIM retreat,” Onn Hafiz told reporters after officiating the opening of the Mercedes-Benz Regional Logistics Centre Malaysia, operated by Mercedes-Benz Parts Logistics Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd, here today.

Also present was Mercedes-Benz Head of Global Parts Logistics, Klaus Ziemsky.

Onn Hafiz added that a special JMCIM meeting to discuss the progress of the JS-SEZ was held in Johor Bahru today, co-chaired by Economic Minister Rafizi Ramli and Singapore’s Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

“The meeting went smoothly, and there was a good understanding between the two countries. With this understanding, we are taking the opportunity to collaborate for the mutual benefit of both nations and especially for Johor,” he said.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz, in his speech, expressed confidence that Johor is entering a golden era, particularly with the influx of international company investments.

He stated that this was not an empty aspiration, but based on statistics, particularly those related to investment inflows.

The menteri besar added that the state government is committed to facilitating the investment process in Johor through the “Kulai Fast Lane” initiative, which will be expanded under the name Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre.

“Kulai Fast Lane has facilitated the entry of more than 38 investments worth RM52 billion. The investment from Mercedes-Benz is one of them, amounting to RM1.5 billion.

“It only took 23 months from the agreement on the investment to the opening ceremony of this logistics centre, which is quicker than the previous timeline,” he said.

Onn Hafiz emphasised that Mercedes-Benz’s decision to invest in Johor proves the state’s appeal as a strategic and high-value investment destination on the global stage. — Bernama