PUTRAJAYA, Nov 5 — Fashion entrepreneurs and FashionValet co-founders Vivy Yusof and her husband, Fadzarudin Shah Anuar, arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters this morning for questioning related to reported losses sustained by Khazanah Nasional and Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) in their RM47 million investment in the fashion brand.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that statements would be recorded from both Vivy and Fadzarudin, focusing on their involvement in the financial setbacks experienced by the two government-linked investment companies, according to a report in Malaysiakini today.

“We will record statements from the husband and wife today,” he stated in a brief message when contacted.

Azam also noted that, to date, the MACC has obtained statements from four officials connected to Khazanah, PNB, and the Ministry of Finance.

“All of them are officers in charge of investment affairs (at the respective agencies),” he said, although further details were not disclosed.

The questioning follows a recent MACC raid on FashionValet Sdn Bhd’s office in Kuala Lumpur, part of a wider probe into a reported RM43.9 million in losses incurred by Khazanah and PNB from their investments in the brand.

The raid, conducted simultaneously across four locations, was publicised through a TikTok video released by the anti-graft agency.

Investigators are examining potential false claims under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009, an offence that can apply to instances involving misleading or fraudulent financial information.