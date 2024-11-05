SHANGHAI, Nov 5 — The principle of the policy of shared future is well received by countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Global South, and that is precisely the reason why Malaysia agreed to participate in Brics, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Speaking at the opening of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) here, Anwar described China President Xi Jinping’s recent address at the recent Brics conference in Kazan as “spectacular”.

Xi, Anwar said, urged, in the spirit of a shared future be adopted against forces of discord and protectionism, that “we must build the community with a shared future, to uphold global peace, global security, and to share the experience, the expertise, the technologies with the world.”

This year, Malaysia has been honoured as the “Country of Honour” at the 7th CIIE, held from today until November 10. It carries a theme of “New Era Shared Future.”

Anwar was given the privilege of speaking immediately after his Chinese counterpart, Premier Li Qiang, followed by leaders from five other countries: France, Nicaragua, Saudi Arabia, Tanzania, and Uzbekistan.

The prime minister also took note of the address by Li that the phenomenal success registered by China is an example of not only governance and correct policies but also a promising attitude to ensure that “trade, investments and economic prosperity” will be beneficial to the international community.

“This is, of course, not an easy remark because it is contrary to the expression of many powerful economies of the world.

“... And that is why I think I would join many of my colleagues in commending China and its leadership for this departure from very obscure, condescending and unfair trading practices,” he said.

Anwar lauded the CIIE, which provides an opportunity not only for Chinese companies but also companies throughout the world, including smaller companies and medium enterprises, to showcase their capacity and capabilities and attract new investments.

“So multicultural cooperation for free trade and sustainability goals must be used as a tool to advance global progress equitably instead of as a weapon to quell competition, promote unfair advantage or create conflict,” he said.

The CIIE is an initiative by the Chinese government to provide a platform for countries involved in its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to promote and export their products and services to China.

Touching on the Asean chairmanship next year, Anwar said Malaysia aimed to enhance regional cooperation and inclusive rules-based regional framework.

“In this vein, we would like to reciprocate the forward-looking, shared future principle promoted by China so that when we organise the Asean-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), we also include what is called Asean plus GCC plus China Summit,” he said.

The summit is expected to be held in May 2025.

Anwar added that it will be of great consequence to the trajectory of regional growth and “will make a significant contribution to moving the needle on greater global parity in economic trade investments and economic advancement.”

As the world’s fifth largest economy, Anwar said Asean, too, has the potential to be a driving force for inclusive socio-economic growth that paves the way for an unprecedented era of sustainable, shared prosperity.

“We are leaving no stone unturned, as you have seen here in China, in promoting good governance and combating and rooting out corruption, as well as implementing socio-economic and industrial reform agendas.

“We continue to be inspired, Premier Li Qiang, by your extraordinary success in battling poverty, which clearly signifies a major achievement in social reengineering,” said the prime minister.

Anwar is on a working visit to China from November 4 to 7 at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Li, to attend the 7th CIIE in Shanghai, a modern international metropolis.

He arrived Monday (November 4), marking Shanghai as his first stop before proceeding to Beijing.

Anwar is accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, and Minister of Human Resources Steven Sim Chee Keong.

At the 500,000-square-metre NECC, Anwar will later open the Malaysia Pavilion and the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) Pavilion.

A total of 68 Malaysian companies are participating in this year’s CIIE.

China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner globally for 15 consecutive years since 2009. — Bernama