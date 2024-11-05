KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook announced today that the FLYsiswa initiative will be implemented annually.

He said that as of November 4, 2024, a total of 35,183 out of 52,030 eligible students, or 68 per cent, have redeemed their FLYsiswa vouchers.

“In the meeting on September 3, 2024, the Cabinet agreed, among other things, to make the FLYsiswa initiative, which was approved under the 2024 Budget initiative, an annual programme under the Ministry of Transport.

“This decision by the Cabinet reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening regional integration between Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan, as well as fostering national unity in line with the spirit of the Malaysian Federation,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Loke said that of the students eligible for FLYsiswa assistance under the 2024 programme, 42.7 per cent (22,226) are from Sabah and 36.8 per cent (19,171) are from Sarawak.

“Among the students from Sabah, 17,388 are studying in public universities, polytechnics, community colleges, matriculation centres and teacher education institutes in Peninsular Malaysia, 3,433 in Sarawak, and 1,405 in the Federal Territory of Labuan.

“For students from Sarawak, 16,027 are studying in Peninsular Malaysia, 2,716 in Sabah and 428 in the Federal Territory of Labuan,” he said.