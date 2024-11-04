KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the government will not censor the local internet under the upcoming social media regulatory licence framework.

However, Fahmi said that this does not mean that illegal content can be shared freely without following the law.

“As clarified under the MSC Malaysia Bill of Guarantee No.7, the government will not censor the internet.

“However, this does not mean that unlawful content can be spread freely without regard for legal provisions. Any unlawful behaviour in the physical realm is also an offence in the online environment,” he said in a written parliamentary reply to Libaran MP Datuk Suhaimi Nasir here.

Fahmi added that freedom of expression is a recognised fundamental right enshrined under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution, but it must be accompanied by responsibility.

“Freedom without boundaries is a freedom that invites disaster. Thus, this measure is intended to ensure a balance between freedom of speech, national security, and the well-being of citizens,” he said.

Starting from January 1, next year, Putrajaya is planning to licence and regulate social media platforms.

It is one of the efforts by the government to combat online crimes, including paedophilia and scam activities.



