NARATHIWAT, Nov 2 — A popular modern dikir barat singer from Kelantan was among six Malaysians detained in Thailand yesterday for alleged possession of drugs.

According to a Thai police source, the female singer, who is in her 30s, was arrested along with two women and three men, aged between 24 and 25, at about 6 am in a hotel room near Sungai Golok town.

“The suspects were arrested by the Sungai Golok police after leaving an entertainment centre near the hotel. Further checks of the room uncovered 6,000 yaba pills.

“It is understood that two unidentified individuals were able to escape the scene during the police raid,” he said when contacted today.

The source added that two of the Malaysians detained had crossed into Thailand through an illegal entry point near Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, while the other four entered via the Rantau Panjang Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security Complex (ICQS).

All suspects have been taken to Sungai Golok police station for further action.

Meanwhile, Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat, when contacted, confirmed that six Malaysians, including a local artiste, were arrested in the raid. — Bernama