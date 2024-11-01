KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) into educational contexts is essential for fostering new ways of thinking.

However, he emphasised there is a danger that students may rely too heavily on AI-generated answers, which could prevent them from developing deeper cognitive skills.

“We cannot merely be a nation that borrows or imitates. We must strive for progress and explore new disciplines that can provide valuable insights.

“It is also crucial to acknowledge that there are limitations in using technology. If we do not engage our critical thinking and simply rely on the answers provided by AI, we risk becoming powerless,” he said during a dialogue event at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) here.

