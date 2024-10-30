KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today wished Happy Deepavali to all Hindu devotees in Malaysia.

“Today marks, from a historical perspective, the victory over oppression and darkness, leading to the light of truth and justice.

“May we joyfully celebrate this festivity among Malaysians of various races and religions, sharing in the celebration and happiness. Thank you, Nandri,” he said in a short video message for Deepavali posted on his Facebook page.

Deepavali, also known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in his post, the Prime Minister also wrote that the Festival of Lights symbolises the victory of light over darkness, goodness over corruption, and the power of knowledge over ignorance and arrogance.

“Certainly, as a society rich in culture, we must foster respect and understanding among communities.

“Let us take this opportunity to strengthen unity among different races and seek common ground, while also enhancing compassion towards those living in poverty and hardship,” he said.

He expressed his hope that this Deepavali celebration would also be marked by a spirit of fresh and pure awakening of thought, elevating the dignity of the entire nation. — Bernama