KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Malaysia is currently spending around RM36,000 per year to house someone imprisoned for drug-related offences.

However, harm reduction programmes like needle exchange and methadone treatment can perhaps address drug abuse better — cutting down the cost drastically to between RM2,000 and RM3,000 each.

This is one of the examples of how Malaysia can save up to RM900 million in healthcare costs by 2050 by committing to harm reduction policies, according to a recent study.

The study was presented by public policy research and advocacy firm Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy using data from University of Malaya’s Centre of Excellence for Research in AIDS (Ceria).

In the report, it proposed that such policies can result in significant financial benefits beyond direct cost savings.

This included how for every ringgit invested in harm reduction programmes, Malaysia can generate RM4 in healthcare savings.

The savings are achieved by the significant reduction in HIV infections among persons who inject drugs.

Galen said between 2013 and 2023, these programmes achieved an 87 per cent reduction in new HIV infections.

“Looking ahead, the projections are equally promising, as harm reduction initiatives could lead to a forecasted 79 per cent reduction in infections between 2006 and 2050, translating to substantial healthcare savings,” its chief executive, Azrul Mohd Khalid said.

Galen Centre for Health & Social Policy CEO Azrul Mohd Khalib speaks during panel discussion on harm reduction. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Azrul had presented the findings during a recent panel session by Humanize Malaysia and Harm Reduction Action Network’s (HRAN) on harm reduction strategies and policies in Malaysia.

In the roundtable, several doctors urged for increased education and awareness among healthcare providers to reduce stigma when treating HIV patients in Malaysia.

They also highlighted how prejudice among medical professionals compromises patient care and public health efforts, particularly in harm reduction.

The discussion also addressed the challenges faced by doctors prescribing HIV prevention treatments, with misconceptions about enabling risky behaviour.

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) attacks the body’s immune system but can be effectively managed with modern medical treatment.

If left untreated, HIV can progress to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), a severe condition that compromises the body’s ability to fight infections.

HIV transmission occurs through unprotected sexual intercourse, blood transmission, contaminated needles, and from mother to child during pregnancy, delivery or breastfeeding.