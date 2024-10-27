IPOH, Oct 27 —The opposition and the coalition of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) Teluk Intan did not notify the police about a rally held at Dataran Menara Condong last night, said Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris.

He said that the case is being investigated under Section 9(1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, due to this oversight.

He said that police would apply for an order to investigate (OTI) to carry out further investigations.

“The parties involved will be summoned to provide statements to complete the investigation paper.

“About 400 people gathered at Dataran Menara Condong, in conjunction with the Fly the Jalur Gemilang Rally. The gathering was also attended by the state PAS commissioner (Razman Zakaria),” he said in a statement, today.

Yesterday, the media reported that the rally served as a counter-demonstration in response to the waving of the Chinese flag during the International Guan Gong Culture Festival, which took place at the same location on Thursday. — Bernama