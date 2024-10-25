KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The driver of a Lexus sports utility vehicle has been recorded in a hit-and-run of a cyclist in Puchong, Selangor.

In the video circulating online, a white Lexus RX is seen approaching a traffic light-controlled junction at speed, before spotting the cyclist who using the cross-walk.

The Lexus’s brake lights flicker briefly to suggest the driver spotted the cyclist, but the driver appeared not to to engage the brakes fully.

At that point, the Lexus clips the bicycle’s front wheel, spinning the cyclist onto the ground.

The driver of the Lexus then continues to drive off while the cyclist slowly picks himself off the ground.

The incident is said to have occurred in the Puchong Batu 14 area late last month.