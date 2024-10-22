KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will schedule a targeted leave freeze for its personnel as part of preparations for the Northeast Monsoon season.

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the department has informed its personnel of the partial leave freeze in certain areas involved.

“I plan to target certain areas (for the leave freeze) according to the direction of northeast monsoon. It is not fair to implement a leave freeze in states that are not affected by floods, but if the situation becomes critical, a total freeze may be implemented to support the teams in the states affected,” he told reporters at the opening of the International Fire Conference and Exhibition Malaysia 2024 (IFCEM 2024) here today.

Previous media reports said Malaysia was still in the transition phase of the monsoon which started on Sept 24 and is expected to continue until the beginning of next month (November) and the flood phenomenon that is currently affecting several states may be due to the same factor.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) deputy director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip was also reported to have said that he expects the North-East Monsoon to occur early next month based on climatological factors.

Nor Hisham said METMalaysia has also reviewed the hot spots and forward bases in preparation for any bad weather conditions.

“We have reviewed the focus areas and are proceeding with the plan as set out including the establishment of rapid response teams in 22 locations.

“We are also focusing on forward bases with logistics located at Wakaf Tapai in Terengganu and Ayer Hitam in Johor rather than focusing too much on Penang this time (for the floods),” he said.

He said JBPM is also coordinating with police and other agencies based on the instructions of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

“NADMA has issued NADMA Instruction No. 1, which is a clearer disaster management framework. It stipulates that JBPM will act as Deputy Commander (of) Incident and Forward Commander in any incident.

“We have also held two series of training sessions with fire station chiefs to strengthen the implementation of NADMA Directive No. 1 in all fire stations,” he said. — Bernama