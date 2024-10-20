KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi assured MCA that issues surrounding Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman’s (Utar) tax exemption will be resolved.

Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister and Umno president, said the government had cancelled RM83 million in taxes and fines for Utar and promised further measures, according to a report by The Star.

“If this is what the MCA president asks for, don’t worry, your brother will be with you all the way. Mei you wen ti. Wen ti bu da (No problem, this is not a big issue),” Zahid said during his speech at the opening of the 75th MCA Annual General Meeting at Wisma MCA, earning applause from delegates.

The event also saw MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong request permanent tax exemption status for both Utar and the Utar Education Foundation (UtarEF).

Wee said while the government had granted the exemption and waived previous fines, the core issue still needs to be resolved.

Wee also called for the continuation of matching grants for the Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT), which has been a government commitment since the institution’s founding.

Zahid expressed optimism that the request for indefinite grant allocations could be discussed further.

“We can talk about this. If the request is for the allocation to be indefinite, I will fight for it together with MCA. We are brothers; we are family,” he said.

He added, “On this matter, I believe we will see something better. I feel that there’s light at the end of the tunnel for Barisan, and I hope I’m not wrong about that.”

During the event, Zahid announced that Wee had been appointed investment adviser for Chinese nationals and companies under the deputy prime minister’s office.

“As an initial step, I’d like to announce a RM5 billion investment from Chinese companies for a dedicated halal industrial zone, a joint effort between Ka Siong and myself,” he said.

Zahid also thanked MCA and MIC for their continued support within Barisan Nasional, acknowledging the long-standing alliances.

He mentioned personal connections with MCA figures, including former presidents Tan Sri Tan Koon Swan and Tan Sri Liow Tiong Lai, along with his friendship with Datuk Yap Pian Hon from their detention under the now-repealed Internal Security Act.

“This spirit of unity between MCA, MIC, and PBRS within Barisan is what we aim to maintain as we face future challenges together,” Zahid concluded.