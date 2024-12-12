IPOH, Dec 12 — Perak PAS Commissioner Razman Zakaria has apologised to Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming in connection with the defamatory remark linking the Perak DAP chairman to the incident of waving the Chinese national flag in Teluk Intan last October.

In a statement, Razman admitted he was mistaken and confused as there were two programmes officiated by Nga, one on September 13 and another on October 24 involving the flag waving incident.

“After reviewing information sources, it turned out that YB Nga Kor Ming was not at the parade that sparked the controversy.

“I admit that the allegations were untrue and completely baseless. I apologise unreservedly to YB Tuan Nga Kor Ming for all the suffering and embarrassment caused,” he said.

Razman also said that the media statement had been removed from social media and gave an undertaking not to make any similar allegations against Nga.

Nga, on October 25 said he would consider taking action on Razman’s allegations that he was at the Guan Dong Cultural Festival event in Teluk Intan on October 24.

Participants at the programme were reportedly waving China’s flags and this was shared widely on social media before a police report was lodged. — Bernama