KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The Sessions Court here today set Jan 6 next year for a decision on a representation by former Umno Youth Exco Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo, to drop the sedition charge made against him for allegedly inciting hatred against His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali set the date after Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hijrah Wan Abdullah informed the court that the prosecution only received the representation last Monday (Oct 15) and requested a date in early January next year to know its outcome.

Lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, representing Wan Muhammad Azri, 41, confirmed the matter.

On May 2 this year, Wan Muhammad Azri pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to posting seditious publication against Sultan Ibrahim on his X account.

He was charged with committing the offence at a condominium unit in Bukit Bintang here on April 29 at noon.

The charge was framed under Section 4(1)(c) of the Sedition Act 1948 which is punishable with a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment not exceeding three years or both, if convicted. — Bernama