SUNGAI SIPUT, Oct 16 — The flood that hit the Kampung Lintang area has left its residents facing significant financial losses, as many did not have time to salvage their belongings before the water surged.

A resident Arbi Nik, 58, reported losing more than RM10,000 worth of household necessities due to the flood.

“It’s not as severe as the 2014 flood, but this time, the mud caused extensive damage to many household appliances, including electrical items. It’s disheartening to think about this situation,” he said from a temporary relief centre at SK Lasah here yesterday.

Arbi urged the relevant authorities to address the root causes of the flooding. “We in this village are exhausted from repeatedly facing the same situation. We need a solution,” he added.

The SK Lasah relief centre was opened on Sunday to accommodate 187 people from 54 families displaced by the heavy rains that inundated several areas in the Kuala Kangsar district, including Kampung Lasah, Kampung Tok Sirat and Pekan Lasah.

Hidayah Hitam, 58, shared that she had no time to save her personal belongings as the floodwaters rose rapidly, filling her living room to a depth of one metre.

“I only realised the water had entered my house around 4 am after performing the Tahajud prayer. At first, I thought it wouldn’t come in, but within less than an hour, torrents surged in,” she recounted.

“That’s when my husband and two children panicked, and we left with only the clothes on our backs to seek help for our transfer to this relief centre,” she added.

Meanwhile, Fauziah Daud, 64, from Kampung Temin, expressed the urgent need for women’s necessities.

“Food aid is thankfully more than sufficient, but items for women are scarce, and many of us are wondering if supplies can be rushed,” she said. — Bernama