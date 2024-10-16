KOTA KINABALU, Oct 16 — The Sabah government has approved a public service salary adjustment totalling approximately RM103,020,059.66, set to take effect at the end of this year, announced Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

This adjustment aligns with the implementation of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), which will result in salary changes for the state’s 21,228 public service personnel in two phases, starting on December 1, 2024 (first phase) and January 1, 2026 (second phase).

“The state Cabinet has also agreed to raise the wage rate for the state’s daily part-time workers to a minimum of RM1,725 per month, along with enhancements to existing benefits, beginning on December 1,” he stated.

The salary adjustment for the 2,116 daily part-time workers will incur an additional cost of RM46,096,140.

“The total allocation for the salary adjustment of the state civil service and daily part-time workers amounts to RM149,116,199.66,” Hajiji added.

He further noted that the salary adjustment reflects Sabah’s recognition of the contributions made by public service personnel and daily part-time workers to the state’s development agenda, as well as assisting in alleviating the rising cost of living.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced on August 16 that the SSPA would replace the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM).