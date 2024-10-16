KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The retail prices for RON97 and RON95 petrol will remain unchanged, at RM3.19 and RM2.05 per litre respectively, from Oct 17 to 23.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement today, said that the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will remain at RM2.95 per litre, while in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, it will remain at RM2.15 per litre during the same period.

The prices are determined based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products, using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the trend of world crude oil prices, and take appropriate measures to ensure that the welfare and well-being of the people continue to be protected,” it said. — Bernama