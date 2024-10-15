KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — A man has lodged a police report calling for an investigation into the killing of a dog named Kopi by officers from the Besut District Council (MDB).

Sashi Kumar Shanmugam, a representative of the Global Human Rights Federation, condemned the act as both inhumane and a violation of the law.

“Kopi’s killing is an act of cruelty and is illegal under the Animal Welfare Act 2015. An investigation should be immediately conducted by the police into the officers and staff members of MDB responsible for this cruel act,” he said in his police report.

The law specifies that animals may not be killed using firearms unless authorised by the Veterinary Services Department (DVS) in cases of emergency or for disease control purposes.

Sashi also urged the police to investigate those responsible for the shooting, stating that the use of firearms against animals is heavily restricted and should only be permitted when human safety is at risk.

Speaking on the matter, animal rights lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan called for those involved in Kopi’s death to be charged in court, arguing that MDB’s actions breach Section 30(1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which prohibits the shooting of dogs.

“Those who shot the dog must be charged in court, as Section 30(1) clearly states that it is illegal to shoot a dog. Despite this, they have the audacity to defend their actions when the law explicitly forbids it,” Rajesh told Malay Mail.

Rajesh added that approximately 150 people gathered in protest, including representatives from five to ten non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Also present at the police station were chairman of the Alliance for a Safe Community, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, and businessman Datuk Seri Sunny Ung, alongside members of the public.