KUCHING, Oct 13 — A driver and a passenger were injured after their hatchback fell into a two-metre ravine near a roundabout heading towards Sematan town early this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a call about the incident was received at 5.24am and firefighters from Lundu fire station were despatched to the scene.

“The incident involved a hatchback that fell into a two-metre ravine at the roadside near the roundabout heading towards Sematan town.

“Both victims are women aged 19 and 20,” it said in a statement.

Bomba said firefighters successfully extricated the driver and passenger, who was pinned to the seat using rescue tools.

Both victims were sent to the hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters ended the operation at 6.10am after ensuring the situation was under control. — The Borneo Post